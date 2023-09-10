Alarming information emerges about WWE star Matt Riddle's JFK airport incident - Reports

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle had a fresh start in 2023, beginning from the RAW after WrestleMania 39, receiving considerable fanfare upon his return. Despite all the success on WWE television, Riddle is sadly finds himself in the midst of controversy.

While his recent post on social media of being sexually assualted by the airport security in JFK is making rounds, more information regarding the incident has now been revealed.

Per Ringside News, one of the officers who was present at the scene claimed that Matt Riddle was heavily intoxicated and tried to use his status as WWE Superstar to avoid more trouble. From their end, despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, things ultimately got physical with Riddle. Allegedly, the athlete took exception to the officer who was in control of it all.

The Original Bro had a one-off premium live event showdown with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in London this year, and is now slowly building up a tag team run on Monday nights alongside former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on Matt Riddle's run on WWE television in 2023

Best known for his time partnering up with WWE all-timer Randy Orton between 2021 to 2022, Riddle's career has mostly taken an upward swing. That was until he had to be written off late last year in order to enter rehab.

After failing to dethrone The Ring General, the former United States Champion has found himself in a bit of a pickle, despite pairing up with Drew McIntyre. On Keepin' it 100, Konnan recently answered a fan's question about Riddle's downward spiral in 2023:

"He's such a talent, he got so over and you see right now he's been doing a lot of jobs."

Matt Riddle had a brief stint in UFC before signing with the Stamford-based promotion. He has a connection with the fanbase like only talented performers can possess, as noted by many. It remains to be seen how the company deals with this situation, and where The King of Bros goes from here.

