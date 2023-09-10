Matt Riddle claims a cop sexually assaulted him in disturbing Instagram post

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared details of a horrifying incident in his latest Instagram post.

Riddle is one of the most popular superstars of WWE's current crop. His run as Randy Orton's tag team partner turned him into a massive fan favorite with the WWE Universe.

Matt Riddle shared a picture of a police officer mere minutes ago on his official Twitter handle. The WWE Superstar claimed that he was sexually assaulted by the cop. Check out his full comments below:

"Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A*shole!!! Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!"

You can check out Riddle's post HERE.

Riddle recently traveled to India with WWE for the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event. Unlike the first iteration of the show from 2021, this one was a live event.

Riddle joined Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, and Indus Sher in the ring, and did the Bhangra dance with some of them. He received a massive ovation from the fans in attendance at the event.

We'll keep you updated on Matt Riddle's post as and when more details become available.