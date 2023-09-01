Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sit atop WWE's tag team division as the undisputed champions. There has been a general sentiment that there is a lack of depth in the division, with a lot less credible and diverse challengers. Suffice to say that the formation of "McRiddle" could make a difference.

Whether that name sounds corny or not is up for debate, but the fact of the matter is, Riddle has plenty of experience in the tag division and Drew McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion. They bring a ton of legitimacy as challengers to the champions.

Matt Riddle took to his social media to make it official after weeks of having each other's backs and teasing.

"McRiddle or The Highlanders it doesn’t matter what you call us because we’re coming bros," Riddle wrote on his Instagram, sharing a video clip along with it.

Drew McIntyre's return to WWE amid contract status rumors was met with a loud ovation in London at Money in the Bank. Despite a loss to Gunther at SummerSlam, the high-profile IC title contest, if anything, was a solid affair.

Seth Rollins names Drew McIntyre as one of the WWE Superstars on the roster he hopes "challenges" him

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, during which he touched on a wide array of subjects.

When asked about what's next for him if he retains the belt at Payback tomorrow night, The Visionary named several superstars he hopes would step up to face him.

"I look at the RAW roster and I see tons of guys that I would love to get in the ring with, from Tommaso Ciampa to Chad Gable, to The Ring General," Rollins said. "All of them. I'd love to get in there with Sami and Kevin, I'd love to get in there with Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, you know? There's tons of guys out there that I think would make absolute great challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship." [49:00-49:34]

Furthermore, Rollins detailed that he wonders who is going to "raise the stock" and be a "formidable foe" for the top prize on the red brand.

While Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the title could spark massive interest among fans, it may not happen in the near future. This is considering the Scotsman's new tag team partnership with The Original Bro.

Are you looking forward to Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle's new pairing on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quote used in this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while crediting the original source.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here