Wrestling veteran gets candid about Matt Riddle's current run on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle had a stellar run on WWE's main roster under the old regime when The Original Bro teamed up with Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW. However, his recent run has been a hit and a miss, and Wrestling Veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Riddle's current run on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle returned to WWE and appeared on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39. After assisting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against The Bloodline, The Original Bro went on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

After failing to win the title, Riddle has been in a downward spiral as a singles competitor. Speaking on Keepin' it 100 Official, Konnan answered a fan question about Matt Riddle's current run on the red brand and also shared his thoughts about the former United States Champion. Check it out:

"I agree with everything he said, everything Disco said, and I would also add to that, not to mention that he's had some friction with Brock Lesnar. And maybe Brock Lesnar said I don't want to work with this guy. You're mouthing off, you've had previous problems. He's such a talent, he got so over and you see right now he's been doing a lot of jobs." (From 1:25 to 1:50)

Matt Riddle is currently teaming up with former WWE Champion on RAW

Last year, Matt Riddle was in a heated feud on Monday Night RAW against Seth Rollins after the arrival of the new regime. After failing to beat The Visionary, The Original Bro was taken out by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

After being written off for months, The Original Bro returned to the brand after WrestleMania 39. Lately, Riddle lost to Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser after he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship from The Ring General.

After WWE SummerSlam 2023, Riddle approached Drew McIntyre, and the two decided to team up to face The Viking Raiders. After defeating the team, they went on to face The New Day.

However, The Viking Raiders came back to take revenge on the makeshift tag team. It will be interesting to see where Riddle and McIntyre go from her on WWE RAW.

