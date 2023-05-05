Bully Ray says major AEW signings have "immediately cooled off"

Bully Ray has not been impressed with the impact made by some of AEW's recent signings.

Since 2019, AEW has been relentless in its roster expansion with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Adam Cole all joining the promotion. Even beyond those names, the company has picked up some of the most promising talents both formerly of WWE and established names on the independent and international circuits.

However, not all are enamored with the names that Tony Khan has brought in. Bully Ray criticized the promotion's handling of recent acquisitions Jay White and Roderick Strong during Busted Open Radio.

"Not enough people on that show last night are super over... There are people there that they don't know whether they should cheer or boo, i.e a Jay White... He's already in this same situation that most guys that get brought into AEW with lots of pomp and circumstances find themselves in... You can cut this anyway you want, Jay White and Roderick Strong are on the same trajectory as everyone else that comes into AEW. Little bit of fanfare, and then immediately cooled off." - Bully Ray said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Roderick Strong made his in-ring AEW debut alongside Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido during this week's Dynamite. They were victorious against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Bully Ray previously took issue with the booking of Roderick Strong's AEW debut

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Roderick Strong going SUPER SAIYAN in his AEW In Ring Debut tonight on AEW Dynamite (05.03.2023) Roderick Strong going SUPER SAIYAN in his AEW In Ring Debut tonight on AEW Dynamite (05.03.2023)https://t.co/62RnXqL97H

Bully Ray has been consistent in his dissatisfaction with Strong's presentation thus far. Following the former WWE star's initial debut in the company, the veteran put forward his bemusement towards the segment's place on the show.

He said it made little sense for Cole to initiate the segment in the second hour of the show. Rather, he felt the segment should have started the night.

“I don’t know why Adam Cole/creative thought it was a good idea for Adam Cole to wait until three quarters of the way into the show to hit the ring. Say anything, be seen. I think what I would have done is I would have done Bandido’s music and entrance, I would have done Orange Cassidy’s music and entrance, and then before the bell even rang I would have sent Adam Cole out there." [3:02-3:38]

All signs point towards an eventual clash between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho. The next chapter in the story will see Daniel Garcia challenge Orange Cassidy for the International title during next week's Dynamite.

What have you made of Roderick Strong and Jay White's presentation thus far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

