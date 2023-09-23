Bully Ray thinks 27-year-old AEW star has the 'it' factor

According to the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, a 27-year-old AEW star has the "it" factor. The star in question is Toni Storm.

The loss of her Women's Championship to Hikaru Shida last month, and the failure to regain it in a four-way match at All In pay-per-view triggered a mental shift in Toni Storm's on-screen persona. The current character portrayed of the 27-year-old has shades of an outlandish Hollywood Starlet from the Golden Age. Storm's character work is being applauded by fans and critics alike.

Bully Ray recently praised Toni Storm for her character work on the recent edition of Busted Open. The veteran also found the clash between Saraya and Toni Storm for the Women's Title on Dynamite: Grand Slam entertaining.

"I love what she's doing right now," he said. "The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it ... The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do," Bully Ray said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Hall of Famer said he has been praising Toni Storm's work since her WWE NXT run and always liked the way she presented herself. Ray believes Storm has the 'it' factor.

"I've been singing the praises of Toni Storm since NXT. I have liked her since NXT, I liked her when she came into AEW," he said. "Doesn't just have to do with the fact that I think Toni Storm is easy on the eyes — I like the way she presents her character. I think she has an 'it' factor. I like her wrestling ability, I like everything that's been presented from Toni Storm," Ray said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Saraya files a complaint against Toni Storm after events of AEW Dynamite

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya defended her AEW Women's World title, against Toni Storm, who was her former stablemate from The Outcasts. During the match, to the shock of the champion and the wrestling fans, Storm planted a kiss on Saraya's lips and then delivered Storm Zero to the champ.

While Saraya was successful in her title defense, Toni's Shenanigans did not go down well with the Anti-Diva, who later took to social media to announce that she had spoken with HR about the incident.

"And stillllll… YOUR champ happy 1 year to me!! Toni I can’t believe you made me do that to you… also I spoke to HR directly after," she tweeted.

