Bully Ray urges AEW to put 55-year-old WWE legend in a "main event storyline"

A WWE legend has been doing some amazing work in AEW. Hence, World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that the Jacksonville-based promotion put the veteran in a major storyline.

Dustin Rhodes has been doing some of his best work since joining AEW. He has been involved in incredible matches and has also played a pivotal role backstage in the company. He is also a double champion in ROH holding both the World Six-Man Tag Team Title and World Tag Team Championship.

Recently, Dustin Rhodes has found himself in a heated storyline with MJF. The two men squared off this week on Dynamite with Maxwell emerging as the victor. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised the 55-year-old and said he could be in a main event storyline. Ray also believes that The Natural was passed over despite being an amazing worker.

"Dustin can be in a main event storyline, based on the fact that he's a veteran who understands psychology, who can get a younger heel over," Ray said. "I feel like Dustin was passed over. If you ask me, Dusty Rhodes had two boys — he had Cody and Dustin. Cody is amazing at what he does, but Dustin is the worker of the two." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Tommy Dreamer praised Dustin Rhodes' segment with MJF on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF and Dustin Rhodes came face-to-face in the ring. During their segment, Dustin addressed his previous addiction issues passionately. However, the segment quickly turned heated after Maxwell referenced Cody Rhodes, taking a shot at the older Rhodes. This resulted in both men brawling in the ring which ended with Friedman laying out the WWE legend.

Speaking on the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer praised Dustin's passionate promo about facing his demons. He also said that The Natural believed everything he said.

"What Dustin said was fire," Dreamer said. "When you battle addiction and all that stuff, you have been to the lowest of lows, and look at the face of the devil, and [Rhodes] has conquered and he continues to conquer. He's in the best shape of his life, and also he believes everything he says. Why? Because everything he says is true." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see what comes of this feud between Dustin Rhodes and MJF.

