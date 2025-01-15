Bully Ray wants 41-year-old star to replace Jon Moxley in AEW

Bully Ray wants another major star to replace Jon Moxley in AEW. This star recently returned from a long hiatus.

Kenny Omega's career took a detour over a year ago due to diverticulitis. He stepped away from the ring to recover from his condition. During this time, he underwent surgery and ultimately returned to the ring at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty against Gabe Kidd. This has gotten a lot of people talking about his future in AEW.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray said that since Kenny Omega has returned to the ring, he should be the savior of AEW. He also noted that the current Moxley storyline isn't working since fans don't buy him as a heel.

"This whole takeover situation with Mox, if anybody is going to be the savior of the company, to me it's got to be Kenny Omega," Bully said. "I don't want to say it's not going to work, it will work to a degree with the AEW fanbase, but it will never work the absolute way it should work to the umpteenth degree because Jon Moxley's not a heel."

Bully Ray also highlighted the importance of having agents and producers put together the show instead of wrestlers writing their scripts.

"People don't want to hate Jon Moxley, it's so, so, so forced, this is why it's important to have checks and balances, buffers in wrestling, agents, producers who can protect the wrestlers from themselves. Much like actors don't write their own scripts and their own parts, wrestlers need to be able to not write everything for themselves also. Sometimes you don't see things." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Jon Moxley recently commented on his upcoming title defense

Jon Moxley has a lot of challengers who want his AEW World Championship, including Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Christian Cage, and Adam Copeland. Last week on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs earned a shot at Mox's title by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. Now, he will face the Purvevor of violence this week on Dynamite.

Moxley spoke with CityBeat ahead of his upcoming title defense and said that Powerhouse Hobbs has the opportunity of a lifetime with nothing to lose. He also acknowledged Hobbs' physical superiority, but he understands he needs to remain calm if he is going to retain his title.

"I’m defending the AEW Championship on Wednesday against Powerhouse Hobbs. He has the opportunity of a lifetime. He won a lottery ticket and he has absolutely nothing to lose. He’s physically bigger, physically stronger. He’s not a scared kid — he’s a mean, terrifying adult man... So the difference in energy in being a champion on top of the hill, I have to stay calm and not get rattled by someone that’s shooting all of their artillery at you," Jon Moxley said.

It will be interesting to see if Powerhouse Hobbs will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

