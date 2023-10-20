Bully Ray weighs in on WWE reportedly turning down CM Punk 

The WWE universe has been excited about the possibility of CM Punk's return to the promotion since his recent departure from AEW.

Recently, for the past few weeks, WWE has been dropping references to the Straight Edge Superstar in its programming, leaving fans in a frenzy. However, reports have also emerged that the promotion rejected the news. Could the former AEW star be making a triumphant return to the Stamford-based promotion? WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray speculated that Punk's potential appearance at Survivor Series might be more likely than WWE's reported rejection.

"I'm wondering if Punk is actually gonna be at Survivor Series, and this whole stuff... about WWE saying 'Thanks but no thanks' is a ruse. I go by what my own eyes see, and my own ears hear. I've heard plenty of people put him over and say he really tries to help," Ray said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Roman Reigns says CM Punk was not as over as one would think in WWE

In the summer of 2021, Roman Reigns made a significant statement about CM Punk's stardom in the wrestling business.

In an interview with BT Sports, Reigns stated that Punk wasn't at the same level of Superstardom as John Cena and The Rock.

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was."

It will be interesting to see if Punk returns to the promotion and whether he will come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

