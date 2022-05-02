"Look at what happened with this guy" - Bully Ray on how WWE changed five-time world champion's career

Bully Ray recently showered praise on AEW star Bryan Danielson and explained how WWE was instrumental in his profound success.

The American Dragon is a 23-year wrestling veteran, having carved an unmatched legacy in several promotions. Throughout his storied career, Danielson proved to be a sound storyteller and one of the most acclaimed in-ring technicians of his generation.

But while the 40-year-old first made a name for himself under the ROH umbrella, he could only reach the pinnacle of superstardom after joining WWE. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray lauded Danielson as a complete package, asserting that he can portray any character the company desires:

"Bryan Danielson, very accomplished in the ring, and he's accomplished as a character. He has proved that he can be any character that they need him to be at any time, right?" Ray said. (14:06)

Bully argued that WWE, not ROH, enhanced Danielson's character skills, which helped him become one of the top babyfaces of the promotion in the last decade:

"Did the Ring of Honor version of Bryan Danielson work in the WWE? But once he got some character to him, sky was the limit - WrestleMania. Look at what happened with this guy. If you're an up-and-coming wrestler or a guy that relies a lot on moves, take a look at what Danielson did in the WWE. That's a great measuring stick, a great barometer," Ray added. (14:29)

Being a scrappy underdog, Danielson sparked what became a genuine movement amongst the WWE universe in 2013-14, which culminated in him becoming the next breakout star.

At WrestleMania XXX in the Superdome, fans went into a frenzy when The American Dragon overcame all the odds to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Has Bryan Danielson replicated his WWE success in AEW?

Bryan Danielson emerged as one of AEW's biggest signings last year when he debuted to close out the All Out pay-per-view.

Since his arrival, he has been utilized as a star talent and a major draw. Danielson has put on back-to-back barnburners against the likes of Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page.

However, he has failed to win the coveted AEW World Championship on two occasions. It's no secret that the veteran is entering the latter stages of his career, and he seems focused on elevating others rather than winning world titles.

It is unlikely that he could replicate the same success he had under Vince McMahon's sphere. But Bryan Danielson is writing a memorable chapter of his wrestling career in AEW.

He recently formed a stable called The Blackpool Combat Club, which includes a few familiar faces in Jon Moxley and William Regal as well as rising star Wheeler Yuta.

