"But he's got Stinger doing that for him" - WWE legend would have loved to manage Darby Allin in AEW

Sting has formed a formidable partnership with Darby Allin in AEW, but WWE legend Mick Foley has revealed he would have managed the young star if it had been possible.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about potential talents he could manage in AEW, and it was immediately noted on the latest episode of his podcast that Mick Foley didn't have the time to make it happen.

However, in a hypothetical scenario, the former world champion would have ideally been the spokesperson of Darby Allin. Mick Foley explained that he loved Allin's in-ring style, which reminded him of his wrestling days. Foley also had a unique profile like Allin and could see himself enjoying being beside the two-time TNT Champion on TV.

"As far as a young guy there (AEW), I'd say that, you know, if I was on top of my game, I would have loved to have worked with Darby Allin out of the box because I loved working with people who had very different styles like mine and somehow turned it into a brawling style of match. But he's got Stinger doing that for him. I'm open to names; I can't think of anybody of hand." [1:01:22 - 1:01:46]

Mick Foley jokes about AEW star MJF's promo skills

While contemplating the names he could have managed in AEW, Mick Foley mentioned MJF and quipped that the reigning world champion could use a "mouthpiece" right now.

Widely considered one of the best on the microphone across companies, MJF has been one of AEW's most important stars and continues to prove his worth anytime he appears for Tony Khan's company.

Mick Foley eventually acknowledged MJF's track record and was glad to see a fellow Long Island native take massive strides in the professional wrestling industry.

"I've got to tell you, there's this guy, I think he's got some potential. MJF. But he's not an effective mouthpiece, and he could really use somebody to do his talking. He hasn't gotten that facet of his game. No, he is doing tremendous. And it's just great to see a Long Island guy doing so well." [1:00:28 - 1:00:50]

