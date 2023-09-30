Becky Lynch wanted 3-time WWE Champion to become her manager

While it's evident that Becky Lynch doesn't necessarily need a manager to do her talking, Mick Foley has revealed that The Man has consistently pushed for him to play that role for her in WWE.

Becky Lynch's accolades cement her position as one of the most successful female stars of all time. The NXT Women's Champion has pretty much done it all by herself, but that doesn't mean she hasn't considered having a manager.

While speaking on this week's Foley is Pod episode, Mick Foley revealed that Becky has always wanted him to work with her on TV in a managerial capacity. The WWE Hall of Famer even stated that Lynch doesn't need anyone by her side, as she has proven already.

However, had a concrete opportunity arisen, Foley would have indeed accepted the chance to manage her, as he noted below:

"You know who has always wanted me to do an angle, like, from a managerial perspective, it's Becky Lynch. She has pointed that out a few times. And I said, 'Hey, Becky, if you can talk about it, it would be like, I would, (say) yeah. But she is doing really well on her own. So I can't think off hand of anybody who could benefit from me standing around ringside as a middle-aged man." [From 1:01:56 onwards]

Mick Foley was Becky Lynch's wrestling hero

During a recent podcast appearance, Becky Lynch revealed the fascinating story of how she fell in love with professional wrestling because of Mick Foley.

Lynch recalled a brutal match between Triple H and Mick Foley and how she was in tears after The Game picked up the victory. Foley was not your typical WWE star, and Lynch, who considered herself a "misfit" growing up, could relate to the former world champion.

Foley played a big part in developing Becky's fandom for wrestling, as she explained below:

"I was a bit of a misfit as a kid, not a bit of a misfit, very much a misfit. And I could see myself in him like there was just that relationship, that rapport of like, 'No, you're not the picture-perfect superstar.' And so he became my hero."

