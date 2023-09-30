How is Seth Rollins as a dad? Becky Lynch finally discloses the truth

Becky Lynch opened up about how Seth Rollins is as a father during a recent interview, where she also spoke about her two-year-old daughter.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed Roux Lopex to the world in 2020, and while they haven't posted many family photos together, they've recently started going against that trend.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch spilled the beans about the 'charismatic' Roux and her relationship with her father, Seth Rollins. As you might have expected, the World Heavyweight Champion is a pretty great dad who has Roux's respect. Lynch admittedly gets soft with her energetic little girl, but Seth Rollins knows exactly how to deal with her.

Becky even called Roux and Seth best buds, as you can view below:

"So he's the best. He is so good. He's so patient. And so kind, like, he never loses his temper, she respects him, she respects him a bit more than she respects me. You know, like, I try to lay down the law, but I'm a softy, you know, but like, he's so good. He is so good. They're the best. They're the best of buds."

What are the three things that Becky Lynch is most grateful for?

As a WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch has pretty much achieved everything there is to do in the company, including headlining WrestleMania. The Man is deservedly one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in the game and has worked hard for her success.

Apart from her job, which she is grateful to have, Becky Lynch is blessed to have Roux and Seth Rollins by her side every day. The 36-year-old considered herself lucky to be living a seemingly perfect life, as she continued:

"Oh my gosh, I mean, my daughter, my husband, my job, they're the first three that come to mind. But there are just so many things that I'm grateful for, and I'm very lucky to be so grateful for."

Who wears the better outfits? Seth or Becky? She had her say on the debate; you can read it here.