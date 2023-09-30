Becky Lynch reveals who has the better wardrobe between her and Seth Rollins

It's hard to argue that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are amongst the best-dressed WWE Superstars. However, during a recent interview, Big Tim Becks confessed that her husband has the better wardrobe.

Rollins and Lynch have undergone multiple character changes in WWE, and as they have evolved their gimmick, their fashion sense has also changed and clearly gotten rather outlandish. The wrestling power couple have a reputation for pushing the boundaries with their on-screen attires, and Seth Rollins, in particular, regularly grabs all the eyeballs with his outfits.

While chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch conceded that she wishes to recycle Seth's clothes.

Here's what the NXT Women's Champion had to say:

"It's Seth; I can't argue with that. Like, I have a, you know, like, I want to recycle all of his clothes. I just want to have them all tailored to fit me. Yeah, then they get to be worn again. We all get to relive these amazing looks that he's been churning out. He came in dressed like a fire hydrant just a second ago to deliver me some delicious coffee."

I love a bit of Peacocking: Becky Lynch

While fans love how Becky Lynch experiments with her look, she has also gotten criticism in the past for sometimes overdoing it. Nonetheless, The Man loves keeping her wardrobe fresh and isn't afraid to wear some real-life items on WWE TV.

Lynch also wished to stand out from the crowd, and dressing up like no one else is certainly one way of doing it. Becky is least bothered by her style being 'atrociously over the top,' as she added:

"I love it, man. I love it. I will say it's kind of my real-life wardrobe. You know what I mean? Like there is, I love a bit of Peacocking, you know, walking down the streets of Los Angeles."

