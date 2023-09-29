"We'll make sure that she's the best in the world" – Becky Lynch on daughter possibly becoming a wrestler

It's not uncommon for WWE stars' children to follow in their parent's footsteps and if Roux Lopex decides to do the same, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be very supportive.

The WWE power couple welcomed their first child in December 2020, and if you religiously follow their social media handles, Roux has undoubtedly inherited the charisma of her superstar parents.

Becky Lynch appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and was asked how she would react if Roux chose to join the pro wrestling business. Lynch said that she and Rollins would train their daughter to make her the "best in the world." Roux is too young right now and, as revealed by Becky, she presently doesn't even enjoy watching professional wrestling:

"And yeah, she's brilliant. And if she wants to do this, then well, we'll train her up well, and we'll make sure that she's the best in the world at this. But I don't know, currently, she doesn't really like watching. Yeah, it's too loud."

She is magical and magnetic: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch believes Roux has so much energy that she could even "compete" with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when it comes to holding someone's attention merely by their presence.

Becky Lynch is a proud mother of a massively charismatic and electric child who already has an infectious personality at the age of two. Seth and Becky are two of the most charming superstars in WWE, but the NXT Women's Champion is confident that Roux could put them both to shame.

Lynch added:

"Oh man, she has so much more charisma than both of us combined. She is electric; she is magical and magnetic. She is amazing; I'm so proud of her; she's just such a great little girl. She's so funny. And she's so smart, and she's so sweet, and she's so decisive."

Which WWE legend was The Man's hero growing up? Read more on that here.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.