Seth Rollins shares rare family photo of Becky Lynch and his daughter

Seth Rollins has been with fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch since January 2019, and they have a daughter together named Roux born in December 2020. Rollins recently shared a rare photo of his wife and daughter on social media.

Rollins and Lynch started dating in January 2019 but did not make it public until four months later. The couple got engaged in August of that year, with Lynch announcing her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

Their daughter Roux was born in December 2020, but they rarely shared an image of her on social media to protect their privacy. However, it seems like the couple are opening up their daughter to the public recently.

The Man recently posted an image of her together with Roux on her Instagram account. Rollins also did the same thing, sharing a picture of Lynch and Roux in a coffee shop in his Instagram stories.

Seth Rollins posted this on his Instagram stories.

WWE has been on a lighter schedule ever since the pandemic. It gave Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch a lot of time together with their daughter. They were even able to bring her on the road with them.

Seth Rollins on being a father to Roux

In an appearance on The Weakest Link, Seth Rollins called being a father his biggest accomplishment in life. Rollins also changed his style as a wrestler when Roux was born and wanted to be safer.

"It's one of those things — for me, it's extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person. I think she's been extra inspirational in that way, but at the same time, she's obviously made me think about things in a safer way."

Despite the demands of being a father, Rollins has been WWE's workhorse for the past two years. He even managed to film a role for the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

