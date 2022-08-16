"She's made me think about things" - Seth Rollins discloses why he may change his wrestling style in WWE

Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently opened up about changing his wrestling style in WWE after his daughter was born.

Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with RAW Superstar Riddle. The two stars were supposed to battle at SummerSlam but Riddle wasn't cleared to compete. Seth brutally attacked Riddle on the RAW before the premium live event and hit him with The Stomp on top of the steel steps.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Visionary explained that he has changed his wrestling style following the birth of his daughter:

"It’s one of those things – for me, it’s extra inspiring. You wanna work harder to make the kid proud and earn as much of a living as you can to provide for that person. I think she’s been extra inspirational in that way, but at the same time, she’s obviously made me think about things in a safer way."

Seth added that he wants to be able to run around with his daughter as she grows up and has thought about taking it easier in the ring:

"I wanna be able to do that stuff with her. You do definitely start to think about taking it easier where you can in the ring so you’re not in as much pain in your off time." (H/T: Metro)

Vince Russo questions Seth Rollins' booking in WWE

Following last week's episode of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo disclosed that he hasn't been a fan of Seth Rollins' booking as of late. Seth defeated Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits last week. The previous week, the 36-year-old defeated Angelo's tag team partner Montez Ford.

On last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said that the plans for Seth remind him of Vince McMahon's booking style. Vince Russo claimed that what the company is doing with Seth is "Vince McMahon booking 101" because Seth is just eating up time until Riddle gets back.

As of this writing, Seth Rollins hasn't been announced for the company's upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales. It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Riddle finally battle on September 3rd.

Do you enjoy Seth Rollins' character in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell