"This is Vince McMahon booking" - Former WWE personality questions Seth Rollins' match on RAW against former champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned WWE's booking of Seth Rollins. On this week's episode of RAW, the former Universal Champion faced former tag team champion Angelo Dawkins.

Last Monday night, Rollins was victorious over Dawkins' tag team partner, Montez Ford, in the aftermath of SummerSlam 2022. Rollins has also been involved in a feud with former United States Champion Riddle. The two men were set to take on each other at SummerSlam. However, The Original Bro was seemingly injured at the hands of The Visionary ahead of the show, and the match was called off.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Rollins being booked against The Street Profits for the second week in a row is similar to Vince McMahon's booking style.

"Bro this is Vince McMahon booking. He [Seth Rollins] beat [Montez] Ford last week, so we'll book him against [Angelo] Dawkins and let him beat. Eating up time, eating up time. This is Vince McMahon booking bro, 101." [19:42 - 19:52]

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE a few weeks ago on Twitter. Since then, his son-in-law and multi-time world champion, Triple H, has taken over as the new Head of Creative.

Noam Dar recently challenged Seth Rollins amid the latter's feud with Riddle

The Visionary has been feuding with Riddle for weeks. The two even engaged in a wild brawl at SummerSlam, which ended with the former Universal Champion hitting the stomp on his arch-rival.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, NXT UK star Noam Dar put Seth Rollins on notice and explained why he would be a perfect opponent for the former.

"Well, I feel that Seth Rollins has been talking a lot of smack about how he's the best in the world. He's not getting what he deserves. I think if he stood in front of me that may snap him out of that mindset and bring him back to reality a little bit."

Rollins cut a promo right after his match against Dawkins on RAW and stated that Riddle should retire. The Original Bro will make an appearance next week on RAW, and it remains to be seen whether there will be a confrontation between the two men.

