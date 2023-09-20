Becky Lynch shares rare image of her daughter to celebrate recent WWE title win

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been together since 2019, and the couple have a daughter named Roux who was born a year later. Lynch recently shared a rare photo of her with Roux to celebrate her recent NXT Women's Championship win.

There was plenty of speculation back in 2019 that Lynch and Rollins were dating. They finally confirmed it later that year and The Man announced her pregnancy in May 2020. Their daughter Roux was born in December of that year and they got married six months later.

Lynch became a Grand Slam champion after defeating Tiffany Stratton last week on NXT to win the NXT Women's Championship. As part of the celebration, Lynch posted an image of her and Roux on Instagram wearing special "NbeXT" shirts.

"Roux is ready for NbeXT. Are you?" Lynch wrote.

With WWE's schedule lighter than it used to be, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are able to bring Roux on the road with them. It's all about family for the lovely WWE power couple.

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch held an open challenge on WWE RAW for the NXT Women's Championship. Natalya answered the challenge and proceeded to berate the champion on the microphone. But in the end, Lynch won with a rollup to retain her title.

According to Fightful Select (H/T TJR Wrestling), Lynch was supposed to face Tegan Nox but the plan was scrapped 10 minutes before the start of RAW. WWE officials recently praised Natalya for pulling double duty at WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India two weeks ago.

Fightful Select also reported that there are no current plans for Nox, who wrestled on Main Event. There is also hope that Lynch's open challenges will continue every Monday on RAW.

