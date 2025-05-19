"But i hurt people"- Former WWE Superstar teases AEW debut ahead of Dynamite

A former WWE star just teased his AEW debut. This took place days ahead of this week's edition of Dynamite.
Cedric Alexander's best run in World Wrestling Entertainment was during his time in the Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley. However, after the group disbanded, Alexander's career took a downturn until he was relegated to NXT before his eventual release. Meanwhile, the other members of the erstwhile Hurt Business went on to form the Hurt Syndicate in AEW.
Now, Cedric Alexander competed in a DPW show recently. During his appearance, he let the fans know that he hurts people, which is a phrase Lashley recently used, indicating that he could be headed to the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"I don't know if you've heard, but I hurt people," Alexander said.
Former WWE star Cedric Alexander gives honest thoughts about creative freedom in the company
Cedric Alexander spent several years in WWE and has worked on RAW, 205 Live, and NXT. He has also competed against some of the top stars in the company. Before arriving in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he plied his trade in the independent scene for a few years.
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cedric Alexander was asked how the Stamford-based promotion was different from the indie scene. He replied that he had creative freedom to be who he wanted to be in the indies, whereas with World Wrestling Entertainment, he had to portray a version of himself that suited the storyline.
"Oh, time. Taking as much time as I want. That's the big thing for me. In WWE, you gotta be so precise with the timing of the commercials, you gotta go to advertisement, you gotta make this person, you gotta make so many people happy. But you know, in the Indies, you got that, like you said, creative freedom. I can be the person that I feel I am in front of the camera instead of, you know, whatever WWE had me live up to, a bit of a persona, what is the storyline saying I need to be." [2:50 onwards]
It will be interesting to see whether Cedric Alexander will join up with the other members of the erstwhile Hurt Business in AEW in the near future.