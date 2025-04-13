Former WWE star gets honest about creative freedom behind the scenes (Exclusive)

A former WWE star is soon getting ready to step back into the ring after a break. He was recently asked about the difference between working in the Stamford-based promotion and the indie circuit, to which he had an interesting response.

The star in question is Cedric Alexander, who was released from the company in early February of this year. His last match was against Ethan Page on the January 28 episode of NXT, which ended in a loss for him. With his 90-day clause now nearing its end, Cedric is preparing to step back into the ring at House of Glory.

When asked about how WWE was different from the indie circuit during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cedric Alexander stated:

"Oh, time. Taking as much time as I want. That's the big thing for me. In WWE, you gotta be so precise with the timing of the commercials, you gotta go to advertisement, you gotta make this person, you gotta make so many people happy. But you know, in the Indies, you got that, like you said, creative freedom. I can be the person that I feel I am in front of the camera instead of, you know, whatever WWE had me live up to, a bit of a persona, what is the storyline saying I need to be." [2:50 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE star is apparently nervous about getting back in the ring

According to Cedric Alexander, performing in front of a crowd again is proving to be nerve-wracking for him.

Speaking in the same interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling, the star shared his thoughts on his upcoming match.

"I am nervous, you know. Wrestling in WWE, that's TV wrestling, and then wrestling on independents, that's two entirely different worlds man. So it's a little nerve-wracking, you know. The pressure's there. I have been, you know at this point with the 90-day clause, I haven't been in the ring in a while, so I am really nervous to be in front of a crowd again. Ya so that's the best way to describe it, just nerve-wracking," he said.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what lies ahead for Cedric Alexander in the coming months.

Catch Cedric Alexander on May 9th at House of Glory!

