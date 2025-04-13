Former WWE star opens about returning to the ring: "The pressure is there" (Exclusive)

A former WWE star is joining the fray again soon, in what will be his first match outside of the Stamford-based company. The star in question, Cedric Alexander, recently talked about his thoughts regarding the upcoming fight.

Alexander was considered to be one of the fastest rising stars in NXT during his time. His last few weeks in the Stamford-based promotion saw him feuding with Ethan Page. In his final match for the company, he was defeated by Page and subsequently released in early February.

The 35-year-old is getting ready to step back in the ring at House of Glory. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he talked about how he was nervous to face a crowd again.

"I am nervous, you know. Wrestling in WWE, that's TV wrestling, and then wrestling on independents, that's two entirely different worlds man. So it's a little nerve-wracking, you know. The pressure's there. I have been, you know at this point with the 90-day clause, I haven't been in the ring in a while, so I am really nervous to be in front of a crowd again. Ya so that's the best way to describe it, just nerve-wracking," he said. [1:31 onwards]

Check out his comments in the interview below:

Former WWE star recently praised Roman Reigns

According to Cedric Alexander, Roman Reigns is probably the greatest star of his generation.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT, Alexander explained how Reigns' push did not go as planned, and yet he rose to the top.

"Roman [Reigns], I think gets the bad rap 'cause, like, the company pushed him so hard so people would want to push against that. But not realizing that like, 'That's the way we all want to be pushed and brought up.' I want to get those spots and be in the ring with the legends that you learn from like that. I think Roman's probably the greatest wrestler in [of] the generation," Alexander said. [From 58:41 to 59:06]

Hear him in the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star down the line.

Catch Cedric Alexander on May 9th at House of Glory!

