Roman Reigns labeled as the "greatest wrestler" of this generation by recently released WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns has been at the forefront of the company for the past few years, taking the WWE product to the next level with his Bloodline arc. The OTC has drawn considerable respect and attention from fellow wrestlers, including Cedric Alexander.

The former Hurt Business member was released from the sports entertainment giant in February 2025. During his nine-year stint with the promotion, Cedric won the RAW Tag Team Championship, the Cruiserweight Championship, and the 24/7 Championship.

The 35-year-old star recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. Both the host and the wrestler agreed that Roman Reigns does not get enough credit for selling moves.

Furthermore, Cedric Alexander argued that the Tribal Chief suffered from negative perception stemming from WWE's overly aggressive push, contrary to how most wrestlers wished to be elevated. The former 24/7 Champion declared Reigns the "greatest wrestler" of the generation.

"Roman [Reigns], I think gets the bad rap 'cause, like, the company pushed him so hard so people would want to push against that. But not realizing that like, 'That's the way we all want to be pushed and brought up.' I want to get those spots and be in the ring with the legends that you learn from like that. I think Roman's probably the greatest wrestler in [of] the generation," Alexander said. [From 58:41 to 59:06]

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Head of The Table's animosity towards CM Punk and Seth Rollins escalated after the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Roman Reigns was eliminated from the 30-man contest by The Straight Edge Superstar before being put on the shelf by The Visionary.

Upon his return to Monday Night RAW on March 10, 2025, the OTC launched a brutal assault on both the former world champions. Following, last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE and Triple H officially announced a Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match for WrestleMania 41.

Only time will tell whether Punk, Rollins, or Reigns will emerge victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

