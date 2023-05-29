"C**ked by a kid named Dominik" - AEW star roasts Rhea Ripley's boyfriend at Double or Nothing 

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 featured a not-so-subtle shot at Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, by another All Elite star.

While Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with Buddy Matthews in real life, her on-screen storyline has her showing a close bond with Dominik Mysterio. Although The Eradicator often maintains her kayfabe relationship with Dominik on Twitter, she has also shared workout videos with Buddy on Instagram.

One of the many matches on the stacked Double or Nothing card had the House of Black going up against the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. After Malakai Black's faction entered the ring, the Acclaimed made their appearance with Max Caster launching into one of his customary raps.

As usual, his verses were aimed at dissing his opponents. One of the lines had him referencing the unique dynamic of Rhea Ripley, Dominik, and Buddy, blending their storyline and real-life relationships.

Fans were left stunned by Max Caster's rap

You can check out the blistering bar below:

Despite their best efforts of the Acclaimed, the House of Black proved to be dominant once again as they emerged victorious. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the seemingly unstoppable faction in the future.

