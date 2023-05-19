WATCH: Rhea Ripley shares new video, real-life partner Buddy Matthews makes a cameo

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a new workout video of herself. Her real-life partner and current AEW star, Buddy Matthews, was also spotted making an appearance.

Ripley and Matthews have made their relationship public for some time now. Matthews is currently working in AEW, where he is a part of the House of Black and is one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

Taking to social media, she shared a video from her insane workout routine. The video shows The Nightmare lifting weights. Matthews is also seen making a cameo.

Check out Ripley's workout video and tweet:

@IPrevailBand We go twenty-four seven till we’re six feet deep.⚖️ We go twenty-four seven till we’re six feet deep. 👹⚖️@IPrevailBand https://t.co/m8hkTLqfmF

The Eradicator is currently working closely with Dominik Mysterio on television. The two have bonded well and are stablemates in The Judgment Day, alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley was warned by Natalya after this week's WWE RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhea Ripley confronted more than one superstar. She came face-to-face with Xavier Woods, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Natalya.

Ripley and Natalya's feud began last week, and WWE seems to be heading in the direction of a potential title match between the two women. Following their brief confrontation on RAW, Nattie took to social media to warn The Eradicator.

The veteran superstar used an iconic quote from Rocky Balboa to warn her rival.

"You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed."

Nattie @NatbyNature You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— https://t.co/id7yrKzE8t

Natalya is a former SmackDown Women's Champion herself. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is currently in her first reign with the title.

The current champion won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair on Night One of the show. Her first title defense was against Zelina Vega at the recently concluded Backlash event in Puerto Rico.

Are you excited about Ripley's current SmackDown Women's Title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

