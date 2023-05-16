"Worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed" - WWE Superstar warns Rhea Ripley after their major segment on RAW

Rhea Ripley confronted more than one superstar on this week's episode of RAW. One such superstar with whom she came face-to-face is Natalya.

The Eradicator is coming off the back of a massive win over Zelina Vega, whom she defeated at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

This was the second week in a row that Ripley and Natalya crossed paths. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion quoted an iconic line from Rocky Balboa.

"You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed," wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's tweet:

Nattie @NatbyNature You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— You’re gonna have to go through hell, worse than any nightmare you’ve ever dreamed— https://t.co/id7yrKzE8t

Ripley was also involved during Dominik Mysterio's rematch against Xavier Woods. This was the second week in a row that Mysterio defeated The New Day member.

The SmackDown Women's Champion also teased a potential showdown against Becky Lynch at some point in the future. She even engaged in a brawl with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with The Judgment Day alongside her.

Rhea Ripley warned Kevin Owens with a two-word message after their confrontation on RAW

Rhea Ripley challenged Kevin Owens with a short message after their confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

Ripley, who took out Owens with a cheap shot, took to Twitter and asked the former Universal Champion to "fight" her. She wrote:

"Fight me."

Owens and Zayn are currently feuding with both Imperium and The Judgment Day, and their issues with The Bloodline seem far from over. Bloodline member Paul Heyman appears to have made a deal with both factions to deal with the tag team champions.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Zayn and Owens will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of their tag title match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Ripley, meanwhile, could potentially defend her title against Natalya at Night of Champions. However, the match is yet to be confirmed between the two teams.

Should WWE book Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya? Sound off in the comments section below.

