Rhea Ripley threatens male WWE Superstar, tweets a two-word message after RAW

Rhea Ripley had a busy night on RAW once again. She confronted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, teased a feud with Becky Lynch, and came face-to-face with both Xavier Woods and Natalya.

During The Judgment Day's segment with Owens and Zayn, Ripley sucker- punched The Prizefighter. Taking to Twitter, she posted a two-word message, asking Owens to 'fight' her.

Owens and Zayn had a busy night on the red brand ahead of their encounter against The Bloodline on SmackDown. They will defend their titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa next.

"Fight me" wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Xavier Woods has put Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day on notice

The Judgment Day has also picked up a fight with Xavier Woods recently. Unfortunately for him, his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Big E are both currently sidelined.

Taking to Twitter, Woods posted a passionate promo, as he put Rhea Ripley and her tribe on notice. Woods said:

"This past Monday night on RAW, I had a match against Dominik Mysterio. And as I had him laid out flat on the mat, and I was flying through the air with my elbow primed and ready to go directly through his chest, Rhea Ripley decided to pull him out of the ring, causing me to crash and burn. And even after that Dominik still realized that he had to pull the tights in order to beat Xavier Woods. But that means, that Dominik Mysterio and I have a problem. That means that Rhea Ripley and I now have a problem."

He continued:

"When this is all said and done, each and every one of you will be lying unconscious at my feet."

Ripley's next defense of the SmackDown Women's Title is yet to be announced. WWE is headed in the direction of a potential match between her and Natalya.

Should WWE book Ripley in an Intergender Match in the future? Sound off in the comment section

