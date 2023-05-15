"That means that Rhea Ripley and I now have a problem" - 36-year-old male WWE Superstar sends horrific threat after a forced loss

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and the rest of The Judgment Day have a history of going too far to get what they want in WWE. It appears that their actions in a recent match have provoked Xavier Woods, and he has now sent them a threat.

Last week on RAW, he had a match against Dominik Mysterio, where interference by Rhea Ripley cost him the bout. That was not all either, as Dominik then grabbed his tights to make sure he lost the match while pinning him.

In an impassioned promo on Twitter, Xavier Woods has now sent Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and The Judgment Day a threat. He said that the loss meant that he had a problem with Ripley and Dominik.

"This past Monday night on RAW, I had a match against Dominik Mysterio. And as I had him laid out flat on the mat, and I was flying through the air with my elbow primed and ready to go directly through his chest, Rhea Ripley decided to pull him out of the ring, causing me to crash and burn. And even after that Dominik still realized that he had to pull the tights in order to beat Xavier Woods. But that means, that Dominik Mysterio and I have a problem. That means that Rhea Ripley and I now have a problem."

He added that he knew that this meant he also had a problem with the rest of Judgment Day but sent a threat saying that he would make sure that all of them would be unconscious at his feet. The threat included Ripley as well.

"When this is all said and done, each and every one of you will be lying unconscious at my feet."

Xavier Woods knows he has a problem with Judgment Day now after Rhea Ripley's interference

Xavier Woods mentioned that he knew the moment he went after Dominik and Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest would become a problem as well.

"I am not a dumb man. I realize that the moment I begin to handle those problems is the exact moment when Damian Priest becomes a problem. Is the exact moment when Finn Balor becomes a problem. So it looks like Xavier Woods now has a problem with the most aggressive and violent group of people in all of WWE — the Judgment Day."

Now, it remains to be seen how the former tag team champion will carry out his threat.

