"C**ts are jealous Punk's going back 2 WWE" - Twitterati enraged over The Elite taking a major jibe at CM Punk following their return at AEW All Out

Wrestling fans recently came to the defense of CM Punk after The Elite took a massive jibe at their fellow AEW star during a recent episode of Being the Elite.

The Elite made their return at AEW Full Gear this past weekend in a losing effort against Death Triangle in a World Trios Title match. They were absent since All Out, following their involvement in a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

Meanwhile, The Second City Saint may not return to the company with rumors gathering steam of him severing ties with AEW. That didn't appear to faze the fans in attendance at Full Gear, as they bellowed loud chants of "f*ck CM Punk" during The Elite's comeback match.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks went one step further to take a jibe at Punk, as in their web series Being the Elite, they highlighted the chants during a montage. The dig was sure to rile up fans of Punk and The Elite, with plenty offering their thoughts on social media.

One user, for example, colorfully suggested that The Elite were jealous that Punk could return to WWE.

"C#nts are jealous Punk's going back 2 WWE. Punk vs Roman at the Rumble confirmed." @WrestleStan22

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestleOps So not only was he falsely accused of being the reason for a co-worker's absence, but he's also proven correct in regard to certain people he works with as being 'children'. This whole thing is so boring, lol. @WrestleOps So not only was he falsely accused of being the reason for a co-worker's absence, but he's also proven correct in regard to certain people he works with as being 'children'. This whole thing is so boring, lol.

🍁Ravenlicious 🍁 @MorbydFayth13 @WrestleOps So when Punk was making jokes about it while on MMA commentary, that wasn’t petty and was okay, but this isn’t? Y’all are so twisted. @WrestleOps So when Punk was making jokes about it while on MMA commentary, that wasn’t petty and was okay, but this isn’t? Y’all are so twisted.

Roy mustang @FlayMark @WrestleOps Punk insulted them publicly and assaulted them. I'd be highlighting it too @WrestleOps Punk insulted them publicly and assaulted them. I'd be highlighting it too

SodaPop @SodaPop87 @WrestleOps Same fans who were chanting "CM Punk" for several years. @WrestleOps Same fans who were chanting "CM Punk" for several years. https://t.co/heWfaODEpL

🐇TrapDemoLord🐰 @WhiteGurlsTrap @WrestleOps That why this company will never grow @WrestleOps That why this company will never grow

quincy @QuincyMontalvo @WrestleOps Remember these are the executive vice presidents doing this @WrestleOps Remember these are the executive vice presidents doing this

The reactions seem to have been divided as to whether The Elite were right in taking a jibe at CM Punk in the video. However, many have defended the former Trios champions.

The Elite are set for the best of seven series for the AEW trios titles

While fans can make what they will of the subtle dig at CM Punk, The Elite are once again making their presence felt on AEW programming. Omega and The Bucks are slated to take on Death Triangle in a Best of Seven series for the Trios Titles.

The team of Penta, PAC, and Rey Fenix first captured the AEW Trios Titles a few days after The Elite had inaugurated them at All Out. With Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson suspended, Death Triangle captured the vacant titles against The Best Friends.

The two teams clashed at Full Gear in what appeared to be a stage set for a comeback victory for the former Trios champions. But this was not the case, as Fenix resorted to illegitimate means to pin Kenny Omega. The final match in the series is set to take place in Los Angeles on January 11.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the Trios champions following their Best of Seven series.

