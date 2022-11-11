"Can’t believe Tony actually let this guy walk" - Twitter explodes after CM Punk makes his first public appearance following AEW All Out brawl

CM Punk has been absent from AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view. During the post-media scrum, he went on a verbal tirade directed at AEW EVPs and former world champion, Hangman Adam Page.

This reportedly led to a backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite. However, at CFFC 14, which aired on UFC Fight Pass, the former AEW World Champion made his first big public appearance since the All Out controversy.

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to Punk appearing at CFFC. Some claimed that the Chicago native had to find a way to earn a payday despite the fact that Punk had been commentating for CFFC before signing with AEW.

A few suggested that The Second City Saint could be on his way to WWE to re-sign with the company under Triple H.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Jordy P @xcv_paul @TheEnemiesPE3 Still crazy to think AEW fumbled one of the biggest wrestling bags of the century and people turned on him because of The Elite @TheEnemiesPE3 Still crazy to think AEW fumbled one of the biggest wrestling bags of the century and people turned on him because of The Elite

YourBuddyMike @1untamedbrain @Brandonturrisi @TheEnemiesPE3 You shouldn’t believe that bc that’s not what happened. Did you miss the scrum where he ran down the company in front of his boss? Said Tony wants him to work with children and their former champion never did anything in the business? If Tony kept him he’d be a fool. @Brandonturrisi @TheEnemiesPE3 You shouldn’t believe that bc that’s not what happened. Did you miss the scrum where he ran down the company in front of his boss? Said Tony wants him to work with children and their former champion never did anything in the business? If Tony kept him he’d be a fool.

AstroCyborg @AstroCyborg @TheEnemiesPE3 The L of the century for TK dude was one of the few legit draws he had @TheEnemiesPE3 The L of the century for TK dude was one of the few legit draws he had

Harvzilla @IbisUM84 We got CM Punk calling MMA! @WrestlingCovers Fresh off his KO of Matt JacksonWe got CM Punk calling MMA! @WrestlingCovers Fresh off his KO of Matt Jackson 💥 We got CM Punk calling MMA! https://t.co/0KBWIB3ELq

Mick @Mick22063052 @WrestlingCovers Did he demand an apology from colt cabana @WrestlingCovers Did he demand an apology from colt cabana

EC3 has suggested CM Punk to leave AEW following the Brawl Out incident at All Out

Former WWE star EC3 suggested that CM Punk should leave AEW after his reported backstage altercation with The Elite.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star claimed that Punk got himself hurt while "fighting children". EC3 said:

“He got hurt fighting children man, take the pay check. You say he’s not a sports entertainer, he’s a wrestler but the dude’s a sports entertainer as much as anybody. Like Doink [The Clown] in a sense because they’re doing the exact same thing, they’re entertaining people via sport. Let me see, does he have a token finish? Yes. Does he have a taunt to set it up? Yes. Does he have noticeable theme music and presence? Yes. Does he do things on his entrance that are part of him and his character and is entertaining, whether it’s taking the knee and doing the [clobbering time] thing? Yeah, he’s a sports entertainer, he’s a pro wrestler, they’re one in the same really.”

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for CM Punk and if he will return to AEW going forward or not.

The Elite, who has also been absent from television, is set to make a return to AEW.

