Former WWE Superstar EC3 has advised CM Punk to leave All Elite Wrestling and head back to his former home if those in WWE offer a big payday.

Punk hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he became a two-time AEW World Champion, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event.

However, due to his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident following the event, Punk's days in AEW seem to be numbered, with many speculating that the Straight Edge Superstar could do the unthinkable and head back to WWE.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 thinks this would be a great idea, stating on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws that CM Punk needs to take the chance to avoid getting hurt by any other members of the AEW roster.

“He got hurt fighting children man, take the pay check. You say he’s not a sports entertainer, he’s a wrestler but the dude’s a sports entertainer as much as anybody. Like Doink [The Clown] in a sense because they’re doing the exact same thing, they’re entertaining people via sport. Let me see, does he have a token finish? Yes. Does he have a taunt to set it up? Yes. Does he have noticeable theme music and presence? Yes. Does he do things on his entrance that are part of him and his character and is entertaining, whether it’s taking the knee and doing the [clobbering time] thing? Yeah, he’s a sports entertainer, he’s a pro wrestler, they’re one in the same really.” [11:08 - 11:47]

Vince Russo also weighed in with his thoughts on Punk returning to WWE and thinks his injury record might get in the way of a successful run.

"One thing you’ve got to look at too is his injuries. He’s been injured a lot, and the older he gets, he’s got—I think he understands.” [10:54 - 11:06]

CM Punk is currently on the sidelines with an injury

Even if CM Punk were to head back to WWE in the near future, it would be a while before he can compete, as he is currently rehabbing an arm injury he sustained at All Out.

Following the show, news broke that Punk had sustained a serious arm injury during his match against Jon Moxley, meaning that regardless of his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident, Punk would have had to vacate the AEW World Championship anyway.

CM Punk has been spotted in public recently sporting a large arm brace, signaling that he is on the mend, but at the time of writing, there is no official time frame as to when he could possibly return to the ring.

