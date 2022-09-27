Photo: AEW star CM Punk makes first public appearance following the backstage brawl with The Elite

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has not been seen or heard from since his now infamous verbal tirade at the All Out post-show media scrum, until now!

Punk got a lot of things off his chest after the All Out pay-per-view, verbally trashing AEW EVP's The Elite, former World Champion Hangman Page, and former best friend Colt Cabana.

This led to a backstage brawl between Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel that led to several suspensions for those involved. However, at the time of writing, there has been no official word on what repercussions were dealt out to Punk or Steel.

While CM Punk hasn't been on AEW TV since the pay-per-view, he has been seen out and about as one fan managed to grab a picture with the Straight Edge Superstar.

The picture also proves that Punk has gone under the knife for the second time this year, having sustained an arm injury in his match against Jon Moxley at All Out, with a reported healing time of anywhere between six and eight months.

CM Punk's AEW run has been full of highs and lows

While some fans might not have liked the way Punk conducted himself during the All Out media scrum, there is no denying that his run so far in AEW has been nothing short of historic.

His return to wrestling at the "First Dance" edition of Rampage in August 2021 is still the highest viewed episode of the show to date. He is also one of only two men to win the AEW World Championship more than once, and his rivalry with MJF is heralded as one of the greatest feuds in modern wrestling history.

His career since Double or Nothing in May 2022 has been hampered by injuries and controversy, having already had surgery on his foot during the summer, before returning with a vengeance in August where he called out Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, asserting himself back in the title picture.

No one knows what the future holds for CM Punk at the time of writing, but one thing is certain: the world will be talking about him when he returns.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

