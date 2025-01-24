  • home icon
"Can’t help himself," - Fans catch Bobby Lashley forgetting to stay in character after emotional AEW moment

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 24, 2025 12:28 GMT
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions on Dynamite. (Image credits: AEW Instagram)

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynamite. This was the first time in his career that The All Mighty won tag team gold.

Lashley and Benjamin won the aforementioned titles by defeating previous champions Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). This match was hard-hitting as the ex-WWE stars showcased their brutality throughout the contest. After winning the championships, they celebrated their accomplishment in the ring with The Hurt Syndicate manager, MVP.

Interestingly, as they were making their way backstage the two-time WWE Champion was seen breaking character by hugging some young fans around the squared circle. It appears like he had forgotten that he is a heel.

Lashley's actions have received a variety of reactions from fans worldwide. Fortunately, most of them are positive as The All Mighty is a popular figure in the current wrestling landscape.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Bobby Lashley breaking character on Dynamite. (Image credits: X)
More fan reactions (Image credits: X)
Bobby Lashley's faction mate Shelton Benjamin felt betrayed when WWE ended The Hurt Business

Under WWE's banner, The Hurt Syndicate was known as The Hurt Business. The faction was a huge success in the Stamford-based company. However, Vince McMahon eventually decided to split them up. On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Shelton Benjamin revealed that he felt betrayed when this happened and he was certain that his time in the WWE was over:

"The Hurt Business and Roman Reigns carried WWE during the pandemic era. I felt a bit betrayed because I come here every week, I never complain, I risk my life just like everybody else," said Benjamin. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

youtube-cover

Shelton Benjamin is a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former WWE United States Championship.

