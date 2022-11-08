"Can't imagine him going to AEW without Cody" - Wrestling fans want 36-year-old former world champion to feud with Cody Rhodes in WWE

Wrestling fans on Twitter want Nick Aldis to sign with WWE to feud with Cody Rhodes.

Aldis, a former two-time NWA World Champion, claimed to have given his notice to the promotion this past weekend. In reaction, fans suggested that the 36-year-old could also be a good fit in NXT.

However, the majority want to see Aldis reignite his feud with The American Nightmare. At the All In pay-per-view in 2018, he lost the NWA World Championship to the current WWE Superstar.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Kyle @Kyle287094751 @PatrickEireWres They can always bring back the feud between Cody vs Aldis and have it at Wrestlemania this year in WWE @PatrickEireWres They can always bring back the feud between Cody vs Aldis and have it at Wrestlemania this year in WWE

wfc @wfc27134221 Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres If Nick Aldis really is leaving NWA then he really left it later than he should have. If he left in 2019 he probably would have got a good spot in AEW or maybe a WWE gig if he wanted. Now AEW is a lot more full and he's 3 years older and is stock is lower if anything. If Nick Aldis really is leaving NWA then he really left it later than he should have. If he left in 2019 he probably would have got a good spot in AEW or maybe a WWE gig if he wanted. Now AEW is a lot more full and he's 3 years older and is stock is lower if anything. Just me who would love Aldis in wwe ? Think he’d be a great fit in this new direction they’re going. Would be a great first feud for Cody if he wins the belt with the history and an amazing mid card champ if not deemed enough for the top spot twitter.com/patrickeirewre… Just me who would love Aldis in wwe ? Think he’d be a great fit in this new direction they’re going. Would be a great first feud for Cody if he wins the belt with the history and an amazing mid card champ if not deemed enough for the top spot twitter.com/patrickeirewre…

Tharkonbas @Tharkonbas @PatrickEireWres I can't imagine him going to AEW without Cody @PatrickEireWres I can't imagine him going to AEW without Cody

A couple of Twitter users claimed that Aldis would be a great fit for NXT, even suggesting a match between him and current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Another Twitter user suggested the idea of Aldis vs. Ilja Dragunov.

Check out some more Twitter reactions:

BaldJericho @3_HorseCockLock



I for one would love to see Bron Breakker vs Nick Aldis lowkey @PatrickEireWres There's always NXTI for one would love to see Bron Breakker vs Nick Aldis lowkey @PatrickEireWres There's always NXT 👀👀I for one would love to see Bron Breakker vs Nick Aldis lowkey

EZ @EZmoneyRCM18 @PatrickEireWres Yea I think impact is his type of speed or maybe nxt he would kill in nxt @PatrickEireWres Yea I think impact is his type of speed or maybe nxt he would kill in nxt

Ross Chaplin Ʊ @MasonCooper4 @PatrickEireWres The nwa missed a chance to join in the belt collector gimmick Aldis vs omega would have banged @PatrickEireWres The nwa missed a chance to join in the belt collector gimmick Aldis vs omega would have banged

Cody Rhodes recently cleared up rumors about his departure from AEW

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes departed AEW to re-sign with WWE. He made his second debut against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, beating the former Universal Champion in a highly-acclaimed bout.

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to secure two more big wins over Rollins, with the trilogy concluding inside Hell in a Cell in June.

In a recent tweet, Rhodes claimed that he didn't leave AEW because of his former colleagues and company EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The American Nightmare added that he also got along with CM Punk and his departure was based on a personal issue.

Rhodes wrote:

"I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one."

Cody Rhodes is a former three-time TNT Champion and is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury. Fans can expect him to return to in-ring competition by 2023.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes