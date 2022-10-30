WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes clarifies on the real reason behind AEW exit; squashes rumors about dissension with suspended stars

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to clarify the real reason behind his exit.

In early 2022, Rhodes departed AEW to re-sign with WWE. Upon his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, rumors fueled on social media suggesting that Rhodes might've not seen eye-to-eye with fellow EVPs or Tony Khan.

Responding to a Twitter user after being asked why he left his former promotion, The American Nightmare cleared the air regarding his departure. He confirmed that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had nothing to do with his exit.

The former TNT Champion sent a heartfelt message to his former Elite stablemate and further confirmed that he didn't have any issues with CM Punk, as well:

"I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet:

While Rhodes confirmed that he got along with Punk, not every other AEW star necessarily did the same.

The Second City Saint recently had issues with Omega and The Young Bucks. The two parties brawled with each other after Punk's verbal tirade against The Elite at the All Out media scrum.

The Bucks, however, responded to Rhodes' tweet with the following tweet:

AEW star Wardlow claimed that he misses having Cody Rhodes around

Cody Rhodes is a former multi-time TNT Champion. The current title holder, Wardlow, recently claimed that he misses his former colleague.

Speaking on Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat, Wardlow claimed that The American Nightmare's decision to leave for WWE left a huge void in the AEW locker room:

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room,” Wardlow added. “He does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around."

Rhodes is currently sidelined due to an injury. However, expect him to return to action in 2023.

