"Can’t wait to see y’all again" - AEW star hints at comeback nearly 2 years after last Dynamite match

An AEW star has hinted at a comeback nearly two years after her last Dynamite match. This will be something that the fans would love to see.

Tay Melo was last seen on Dynamite on December 28, 2022, when she teamed up with Anna Jay to defeat Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Since then, she has been away due on maternity leave as she and her husband Sammy Guevara welcomed their first child. While she had a few more appearances since, she hasn't returned to AEW's flagship show yet.

However, she has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to hint that she is nearing a comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion after being away all this time. Replying to a fan’s post about how they were missing her, Tay Melo wrote:

“😭😭😭❤️ I can’t wait to see y’all again! Thank you, thank you.”

It will be great to see her come back to AEW and the fans will want to see her back in action given that she has been away for so long.

AEW star Tay Melo broke down in tears after recent match

AEW star Tay Melo recently made her in-ring comeback at Stardom’s New Year Dream 2025. It was there that she teamed up with Mina Shirakawa to take on Thekla and Athena. Sadly for Melo, she ended up on the losing side.

However, after the match, she broke down in tears and said how grateful she was to be back in the ring after being out for so long. She said:

“I'm just so grateful to be here. I have a background in judo, so Japan was also a dream of mine since I was a little kid. So, being here today and having my little baby watching me is just a dream come true. I know we lost today. I'll do better. I'll keep training hard.”

Tay Melo will be hoping that her match at Stardom will be the stepping stone she needs to make her comeback to All Elite Wrestling soon.

