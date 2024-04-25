"Can you take a hint lady?" - Male AEW star responds to Mariah May after she sends him a flirty message

A Male AEW star responded to Mariah May after she tried to flirt with him on social media.

Anthony Bowens is one of the top tag team wrestlers in AEW. He and Max Caster form The Acclaimed, which is one of the most successful homegrown tag teams in the company. The two are former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champions.

Bowens is also an openly gay man and is in a relationship with Michael Pavano. They have taken the online world by storm and even have a YouTube Channel called Michael & Anthony, where they post their couple vlogs. Despite this, Mariah May has been constantly flirting with Anthony Bowens on social media.

Recently, she asked him if he wanted to play ball. Bowens responded and asked her to take a hint.

"Can you take a hint lady?!?!"

Mariah May once blew a kiss to Nigel McGuinness live on TV

This isn't the first instance of Mariah getting flirty. On television, she is often seen flirting with other male and female stars. She was once kissed by Toni Storm during a segment. Another example of this was when she kissed Anna Jay during their match a couple of weeks ago. She even kissed her former Stardom colleague Mina Shirakawa on AEW television recently.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that she blew a kiss to AEW Collision commentator Nigel McGuinness, which flustered him so much that he dropped to the floor in shock. Nigel's reaction shouldn't be a surprise because he was constantly praising Mariah's beauty during the match.

Although she has been mainly portrayed as a sidekick to Toni Storm, many believe that Mariah has the potential to surpass the AEW Women's World Champion one day.