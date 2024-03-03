Mariah May blows a kiss to former WWE name live on AEW TV

AEW star Mariah May flattered a former WWE star and announcer by blowing him a kiss and leaving him down on the floor during her match on the most recent episode of Collision.

The former WWE name in question is Nigel McGuinness. Apart from being a former great technical wrestler, Nigel also shines as a commentator. He is best known for his commentary role in the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2022. McGuinness is currently signed with AEW as a commentator on Collision.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Mariah May squared off against Angelica Risk. During the match, Mariah blew a flying kiss to Nigel McGuinness, who was constantly praising her beauty and essence while sitting on the announcer's desk. Nigel also fell down on the floor after the moment.

Speaking of the match, Mariah managed to secure a win over Angelica Risk after hitting her finisher, 'May Day.' Following the bout, "Timeless" Toni Storm made her way to the ring and completely ignored May taking the microphone and calling out her rival, Deonna Purrazzo.

The segment ended with a brawl, with Mariah helping Storm. However, May was taken out by Deonna. It remains to be seen what part Mariah plays in the Revolution pay-per-view.

How do you feel about Mariah May's AEW run up until now? Sound off in the comments.