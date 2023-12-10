Carmelo Hayes makes a special request to AEW about The Devil

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes took to X/Twitter today with an interesting request regarding AEW's mysterious masked villain, The Devil.

The Devil has been haunting AEW World Champion MJF for months now. Wearing Maxwell's trademark devil mask, the character has only rarely shown up on camera but has sent hooded goons to terrorize the champion and anyone who gets close to him.

The Devil's identity is the subject of intense speculation among AEW's fanbase, and even the villain's new t-shirt isn't giving anything away. The shirt simply reads, "I AM HIM."

The new t-shirt immediately caught the attention of former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, for whom "I'm him" is something of a mantra. Hayes has even been known to wear a shirt with the word "HIM" emblazoned on the front.

Taking to X/Twitter, the NXT star commented on AEW's ad for The Devil's new merch, asking to get one for himself:

"Lemme get one," wrote Carmelo.

Speculation on The Devil's identity in AEW is running wild

While some have determined the identities of The Devil's hooded henchmen, the question of who is behind the ringleader's mask has been driving wrestling fans up the wall over the last few weeks.

The Devil's storyline has produced some of the wildest theories in recent memory. Before CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, many were convinced that The Second City Saint was behind the mask. When that was proven false, MJF's own tag team partner and best friend, Adam Cole, was pointed to as the prime suspect.

Cole's real-life girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, has also been under heavy scrutiny as a candidate, as has suspended star Jack Perry. AEW's own wrestlers have stirred the pot on many occasions, throwing accusations at each other or even claiming to be behind the mask themselves.

Most recently, MJF himself accused 'Hangman' Adam Page of being The Devil on Wednesday's Dynamite. When Maxwell was later found unconscious with the shards of a broken beer bottle surrounding him, fans scrambled to link the former World Champion to the attack.

The Devil remains shrouded in mystery for now, but with evidence mounting and MJF's grasp on his championship faltering, it seems only a matter of time before the insidious character is unmasked.

