Major AEW star claims he is The Devil

For months now, the identity of the man wearing the Devil mask has been in question, and there are no concrete clues. Major AEW star Danhausen recently teased being The Devil.

Later tonight on Rampage, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will appear alongside The Very Nice and Very Evil star. It was not revealed in what capacity this would occur.

On his Instagram story, Danhausen promoted the show, specifically his segment with OC. He then added a very interesting sticker, which may indicate a nod to something else. This read "I'm the Devil," which may be connected to the storyline.

This may be a tease at his involvement or a ruse that would get people talking. A screenshot of his story can be seen below.

Danhausen's Instagram Story

AEW star Danhausen made his in-ring return last week after a long hiatus

Last week, Danhausen made his in-ring return after almost nine months due to injury. His last match was at Revolution earlier this year.

He competed in eight-man tag action, teaming up with his friends Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Hook as they took on the tag team of Dark Order and the ex-JAS members.

Ultimately, Danhausen and his friends secured victory in an entertaining match, including a fun moment he shared with Jake Hager over his bucket hat.

Now that he is back in action, fans may see a lot more of the Very Nice and Very Evil star. His return may bring the case of him tagging once more with Orange Cassidy.

