"Carrying that old man" - Wrestling fans erupt to the idea of a fantasy match between The Undertaker and 35-year-old AEW star

Wrestling fans have reacted to the fantasy idea of The Undertaker facing AEW star Angelico.

Angelico was signed to AEW in 2019. However, in recent years he has barely been used on television. He was previously a member of the Hardy Family Office alongside long-term tag team partner Jack Evans.

The @IWCBookingBot on Twitter recently posted a match graphic featuring The Deadman and the AEW star. In reaction to it, fans claimed that Angelico would have to "carry" the Hall of Famer.

One Twitter user suggested that it would be the opposite and the match would rely on The Phenom.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

ill Reggie @Reg1337 @IWCBookingBot Why do I see Teddy Long booking this LMAO @IWCBookingBot Why do I see Teddy Long booking this LMAO

WWE veteran Teddy Long recalls hilarious reactions from wrestlers when he booked them against The Undertaker

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently recalled the moments when it was hard for him to control his laughter, especially in his segments with JBL and Booker T.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former SmackDown General Manager spoke about JBL's hilarious antics and how he made him laugh. He said:

"Well, the only thing that made me want to laugh was some of the reactions that came from some of the guys that I put them in the matches with. Especially JBL, his whole expression changed, and he's looking and screaming at me, 'No, you can't do that!' [imitates JBL]. So then I had one with Booker T and Sharmell. I put him in [a match], and he was all cuddling up to me, and I then just hit him with the one-on-one with The Undertaker, then he changed."

WWE @WWE "You will go one-on-one with The #Undertaker " is probably one of the scariest sentences in sports-entertainment history. @teddyplayalong "You will go one-on-one with The #Undertaker" is probably one of the scariest sentences in sports-entertainment history. @teddyplayalong https://t.co/Kwq1aQgwCn

Earlier this year, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after previously announcing his retirement in 2020 as part of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary.

Throughout his career, the WWE legend has shared the squared circle with some of the very best and greats of the industry, including several high-flying talents.

Would you like to see The DeadMan return to the ring one more time? Sound off in the comment section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes