"His whole expression changed" - Former WWE Champion's reaction to being booked in a match with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently recalled some of the hilarious reactions from wrestlers when he booked them in "one-on-one" matches with The Undertaker.

The former SmackDown GM's catchphrase of "one-on-one with The Undertaker" while booking wrestlers in matches against The Phenom came over with fans. Though Teddy Long's delivery of the line was hilarious, he always managed to put up a straight face while the live audience burst out in laughter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long looked back at the moments when it was hard for him to control his laugh. The wrestling veteran recalled that JBL's reaction was particularly hilarious as he began screaming in revolt when Long booked him against The Undertaker.

Furthermore, Teddy Long stated that Booker T's reaction during a backstage segment on SmackDown almost made him break character.

"Well, the only thing that made me want to laugh was some of the reactions that came from some of the guys that I put them in the matches with, especially JBL. His whole expression changed, and he's looking and screaming at me, "No, you can't do that"! (imitates JBL). So I had one with Booker T and Sharmell. I put him in (match), and he was all cuddling up to me, and I then just hit him with the one-on-one with The Undertaker, then he changed," said Teddy Long (3:27 - 3:51)

WWE legend Teddy Long on how he came up with the "one-on-one" catchphrase

Elsewhere in the video, Teddy Long also revealed how he came up with the "one-on-one with The Undertaker" line. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled that Vince McMahon wanted more "enthusiasm" during the introduction of wrestlers.

When Long got the chance to share a ring with The Phenom for a promo, he remembered McMahon's advice and applied it by instantly coming up with the line.

"So, what I did was when I got to the promo with The Undertaker, that's when I remembered what Vince said to build him up, and that's when I said, "One-on-one with The Undertaker. And that's how it all started," added Teddy Long. (1:32 - 2:13)

After being released from WWE in 2014, Teddy Long was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Since then, the wrestling veteran has made a handful of appearances in WWE, the last being at SmackDown's May 7th, 2021, episode.

