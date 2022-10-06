"I'm really disappointed" - Former Ring of Honor owner criticizes Tony Khan for 6-time champion's underwhelming booking in AEW

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin has made it clear that he has been disappointed with AEW's presentation of Jay Lethal.

Lethal is undoubtedly an icon of the ROH brand, having held the world title twice for the longest combined total days as champion. He has also held the World Television and Tag Titles during his career.

However, since joining AEW, Lethal has remained without an accolade to his name. He has thus far only challenged for the TNT Title and the FTW Titles twice and once respectively, to no avail.

Perhaps that's why former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin expressed his disappointment at Lethal's run. Speaking during an appearance for Ringsiders Wrestling, Silkin addressed Tony Khan and described Lethal as "underused."

“I’m really disappointed (for) (Jay) Lethal. There’s another guy that would (work) tremendously for a regular Ring of Honor brand because, I’m sorry Tony Khan, but man is he underused.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jay Lethal harkened back to his TNA days when he brought over IMPACT Wrestling's Motor Machine Guns for All Out last month. The former 'Black Machisimo' found defeat once more at the hands of Wardlow and FTR.

Outside of AEW, he notably featured in Ric Flair's Last Match as he stood against Flair and Andrade El Idolo alongside Jeff Jarrett.

Jim Cornette already described Jay Lethal as being buried in AEW

Aside from Cary Silkin, there is another wrestling veteran who has bemoaned the booking of Jay Lethal.

Jim Cornette most recently described Lethal as having been "f*cking buried" while he was reviewing his clash with Dax Harwood on Dynamite prior to All Out. Cornette attributed the burial to Lethal's previous loss to the Best Friends trio of Orange Cassidy, Trent Berretta and Chuck Taylor.

He also criticized the decision to have Lethal defeat Harwood on the night, as it proved he could not "beat the guy who could not beat the company mascot".

Lethal has been active outside of All Elite Wrestling, having faced Scotty 2 Hotty and Calvin Tankman in October so far.

What do you think of Jay Lethal's run so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

