"Print it. Tattoo it. I don't care" - Cash Wheeler on the possibility of FTR splitting up

Current AAA and ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler, is one half of the tag team FTR and has made it very clear that he never wants to be separated from partner Dax Harwood.

The talk of Wheeler and Harwood potentially breaking up came in light of the news that the pair will be going one-on-one on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Cash Wheeler made it very clear that this match was a one-off. He stated that there is zero chance of him and Harwood going their separate ways.

"We don't want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that, I'll retire before we ever entertain that idea. Print it. Tattoo it. I don't care. We're never going to do a break up angle." said Cash Wheeler. (H/T Fightful).

The men formerly known as The Revival have almost become shadows of each other, with singles matches for either man being seen as a special attraction match.

Which member of FTR will advance to meet the rest of the competition?

It may be early doors on the men's side of the Owen Hart Cup, but the field is already starting to stack up. Not only will the tournament feature one half of FTR, but it will also feature current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and one half of reDRagon Kyle O'Reilly.

Joe defeated Max Caster to qualify earlier this month, while O'Reilly defeated Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy to qualify for the tournament.

