Cassie Lee reacts to her husband Shawn Spears' hilarious spot at AEW All Out

Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) reacts to AEW star Shawn Spears' hilarious dance-off spot at All Out.

The Over Budget Charity Battle Royale at All Out Zero Hour pre-show featured an entertaining Battle Royal between the wrestlers. Among the many highlights of the match was a dance-off between AEW stars Shawn Spears and Daniel Garcia.

The two men started off by facing off with Shawn Spears throwing the ten, to which Daniel Garcia reacted with his signature dancing style on his face. Eventually, Spears gave in and joined in on the dance, much to the delight of the crowd.

In a heartwarming moment, former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee reacted to her husband Shawn Spears' dance-off. Lee took to Twitter to share her reaction.

"He's got moves you've never seen @ShawnSpears," Lee wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Spears and Garcia have any more dance-offs in the future. Ultimately, Hangman Page emerged victorious in the Battle Royal, earning $50,000 for the charity of his choice by eliminating Brian Cage.

