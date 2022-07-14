"AJ cried tears of joy" – WWE Superstar sends congratulatory message to Swerve Strickland after big title win on AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander sent a heartfelt message to Swerve Strickland after the latter's AEW World Tag Team Title win on AEW Dynamite.

Strickland teamed up with Keith Lee to face The Young Bucks and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Triple or Nothing Match for the tag team titles on the Wednesday night show. Ultimately, Swerve In Our Glory won after Strickland hit The Swerve Stomp on Starks for the pinfall.

Shortly after the bout, Alexander took to Twitter to congratulate Strickland:

"Congratulations @swerveconfident !!!! AJ cried tears of joy," wrote Cedric Alexander.

Twitter erupts following Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland's AEW World Tag Team Championship victory on AEW Dynamite

The main event of All Elite Wrestling's flagship show saw Keith Lee and Matt Jackson start the proceedings. The latter quickly avoided Lee's jumping spin kick and tagged in his brother, Nick Jackson.

The action was fast-paced throughout, and all three teams had a chance to win. At one point in the match, the referee was knocked out, and Matt capitalized by hitting his opponents with the title belt. The Young Bucks then got a nearfall after hitting The BTE Trigger on Strickland.

Towards the end of the match, Lee hit a running dive to the outside, and Strickland followed it up with The Swerve Stomp on Ricky Starks to pick up the victory for his team.

Wrestling Twitter was ecstatic following the former WWE duo's win on Dynamite. Here are some of the reactions:

Shelton Stilley @SheltonStilley I’d like to issue my congratulations to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships! I’d like to issue my congratulations to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships!

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB AEW Showed Tonight why they're unpredictable At any given time NOBODY Had Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland Dethroning the Young Bucks Tonight AT ALL AEW Showed Tonight why they're unpredictable At any given time NOBODY Had Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland Dethroning the Young Bucks Tonight AT ALL

Lyric ✨ @LyricSwinton That three-way tag team match was incredible! Swerve Strickland is an ATHLETE. Powerhouse Hobbs was incredible. Honestly, everyone got a chance to shine and Swerve In Our Glory are the new champs! Never saw that coming. Excellent #AEWDynamite tonight! That three-way tag team match was incredible! Swerve Strickland is an ATHLETE. Powerhouse Hobbs was incredible. Honestly, everyone got a chance to shine and Swerve In Our Glory are the new champs! Never saw that coming. Excellent #AEWDynamite tonight!

Can't be blank @FLICKor I'm digging Swerve Strickland, reminds me of Shinsuke I'm digging Swerve Strickland, reminds me of Shinsuke

Marty @Marty83461594 Congrats to Keith Lee & "Swerve" Strickland capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship Belts tonight in a Triple Threat Match on "TBS's Dynamite Weekly Show"!! Congrats to Keith Lee & "Swerve" Strickland capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship Belts tonight in a Triple Threat Match on "TBS's Dynamite Weekly Show"!!

Some of the reactions to Cedric Alexander's congratulatory post following Swerve In Our Glory's title win:

While AEW recently teased a dispute between Lee and Strickland, they managed to win the big one on tonight's Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see if they put their differences aside during their reign as the tag team champions.

