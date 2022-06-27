Create
Former WWE Superstar debuts and replaces Bryan Danielson to face Zack Sabre JR. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson's replacement battled Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door
Modified Jun 27, 2022 09:27 AM IST

Former WWE Superstar Cesaro made his shocking debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. He faced Zack Sabre Jr. as Bryan Danielson's replacement.

As fans eagerly awaited the newcomer's arrival, Cesaro emerged under his former ring name Claudio Castagnoli to an immense pop from the crowd. The match was nearly over as soon as it started as the Swiss Superman hit a running uppercut and Gotch-Style Neutralizer within ten seconds of the starting bell. However, he was only able to draw a two count. What ensued afterward was a contest of physicality and technicality until Cesaro scored the victory over ZSJ.

.@ClaudioCSRO not wasting a single second in his first moments here at #AEW! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/5FSq07xM4k

Bryan Danielson was scheduled to face the NJPW star this weekend but was sidelined due to an injury. The American Dragon is also out for the upcoming Blood & Guts match against the Jericho Appreciation Society. This past week on AEW Dynamite, he teased that he had found a replacement befitting his own wrestling style and a good fit for his Blackpool Combat Club stable.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/uZdC9x5eFG

Claudio Castagnoli's arrival not only marks a new addition for AEW, but he is the latest to join the BCC. After winning his singles debut, he will now look to collaborate with his team against the Jericho Appreciation Society at this week's Blood & Guts match.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

