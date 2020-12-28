Cezar Bononi reveals the difference between WWE and AEW

Former WWE NXT Superstar and AEW Dark regular Cezar Bononi recently sat down with Michael Morales Torres and Pedro Pablo in a candid interview with Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, he spoke about the differences between WWE and AEW.

Earlier this year, WWE released Bononi from his contract along with a multitude of talent and backstage staff. Bononi had been with the company for five years after signing for NXT in 2015. After his WWE release, Bononi turned up in AEW in September to regularly appear on AEW Dark.

Cezar Bononi made his AEW debut on September 23

In Bononi's first match for AEW, he faced The Gunn Club and said he instantly felt there was much more respect for his in-ring work.

"The first fight I felt like a professional, and I felt much more respect for my work. What I never felt in my career. Firstly because I had the opportunity to share the ring with a legend from the Hall of Fame, Billy Gunn, who is like a mentor to me after I left WWE. I never had the opportunity to do much (on NXT)."

Bononi explained that AEW Dark provides freelance wrestlers with the chance to showcase their work on a big stage, which Bononi believes NXT does not.

"People like me, who have no contract, have the opportunity to show their work and tell a better story and show their talent and character. Which I could never do in WWE. The same at house shows. I couldn't do much. Training with Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze and I feel like I improved a lot. I'm having more opportunities to do more in the 5 matches I've had in AEW than in the 300 matches I've had in WWE."

Bononi went on to reveal the difference in the creative process between the two companies.

"You definitely have a lot more creative freedoms at AEW. People who worked at WWE and now work at AEW don't want to go back. It is a much calmer environment and less tension. The more relaxed and calm you are, the more you can create. It's something that I perceived to be very different from WWE."

Bononi is not under contract with AEW as of yet but his impressive performances could see that happen in 2021.

You can watch the full Cezar Bononi interview here.

