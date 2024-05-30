Champion vs. Champion made official for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door III

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, a match for the Forbidden Door III pay-per-view was just made official, and this will see a bout between two major champions. This would be Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay facing off for the world title.

In the main event a few moments ago, a Gauntlet match to decide the next challenger took place. This featured major stars, including Jay White, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, and The Aerial Assassin. The match also saw some surprises as CMLL's Mistico and Hechicero made an appearance along with NJPW's Shota Umino and Lio Rush.

With this many stars in one match, it was well-matched and each of them was just one pinfall away from a shot at the world title.

In the end, Ospreay would hit an Os-Cutter on Orange Cassidy and earn a pinfall victory, booking him a spot at the Forbidden Door match card, as the next challenger for Swerve Strickland's world title.

The champion then came out to acknowledge his next challenger, and potentially his biggest one yet, as The Aerial Assassin has not lost a single match since he signed with AEW. This match will see both the AEW World Champion and the International Champion facing one another in what looks to be another show-stealing matchup.

Swerve meanwhile comes off a successful title defense against Christian and The Patriarchy.

