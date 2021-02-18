Changes made to tonight's AEW Dynamite; updated preview

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite has seen some changes to the card ahead of its broadcast on TNT.
Initially, an eight-man tag team match was scheduled between Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party against The Hybrid 2 and Chaos Project.
The match has been changed to a regular tag team match featuring Page and Hardy against The Hybrid 2. Meanwhile, the status of the Private Party for tonight's show is currently unknown. We do know that Chaos Project's Luther will now go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy.
The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team titles
The rest of tonight's card remains intact. It features a huge match for the AEW World Tag Team titles, with The Young Bucks defending against Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle.
The following is the complete card for tonight's AEW Dynamite:
- Luther goes one-on-one with Orange Cassidy
- FTR in tag team action against Matt and Mike Sydal
- Sting will call out Team Taz for their attack on Darby Allin last week
- Hangman Page and Matt Hardy will face The Hybrid 2
- First-round Women's Eliminator Tournament match as a returning Riho will face NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb
- Eddie Kingston teams with Butcher and The Blade to take on Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix
- The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Santana and Ortiz
It should be another great episode of Dynamite tonight. With only two and a half weeks away from the Revolution pay-per-view, expect that card to continue to come together.
Published 18 Feb 2021, 02:41 IST