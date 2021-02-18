Changes made to tonight's AEW Dynamite; updated preview

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite has seen some changes to the card ahead of its broadcast on TNT.

Initially, an eight-man tag team match was scheduled between Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party against The Hybrid 2 and Chaos Project.

The match has been changed to a regular tag team match featuring Page and Hardy against The Hybrid 2. Meanwhile, the status of the Private Party for tonight's show is currently unknown. We do know that Chaos Project's Luther will now go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy.

Matt Hardy has stated that Hardy & Hangman, victorious in their tag debut, are now a full-time team. AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Matt’s request to book them a tag match vs. TH2 tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite to allow Hangman to settle unfinished business from -1’s birthday party! https://t.co/jQ1NRDpur8 pic.twitter.com/T8RXuq00d8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team titles

The rest of tonight's card remains intact. It features a huge match for the AEW World Tag Team titles, with The Young Bucks defending against Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle.

The following is the complete card for tonight's AEW Dynamite:

Luther goes one-on-one with Orange Cassidy

FTR in tag team action against Matt and Mike Sydal

Sting will call out Team Taz for their attack on Darby Allin last week

Hangman Page and Matt Hardy will face The Hybrid 2

First-round Women's Eliminator Tournament match as a returning Riho will face NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb

Eddie Kingston teams with Butcher and The Blade to take on Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix

The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Santana and Ortiz

It should be another great episode of Dynamite tonight. With only two and a half weeks away from the Revolution pay-per-view, expect that card to continue to come together.

